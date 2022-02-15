Marie Parks Alcorn, born Nov. 22, 1930, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the end of a full and active life. A sixty-three-year resident of Manchester, Tennessee in the New Union Community, she was an active member of Goosepond United Methodist Church during seven decades. Her leadership and contributions to the Manchester community were consistent. As an accomplished seamstress, Mrs. Alcorn became a business owner when she established Alcorn Fabrics operating in downtown Manchester from 1970 to 1981. Following its closure, Mrs. Alcorn transitioned to The Athletic Shop where she sewed thousands of names and numbers onto jackets and team jerseys to identify sporting youth and adults. Later, she enjoyed being amidst children as a Teachers' Assistant at East Coffee Elementary School. She and her late husband, Robert, began their family in Shelbyville, Tennessee. Upon moving to Manchester, they joined Goosepond United Methodist Church and were involved in the effort of constructing the building it still meets in today. From 1959 to 1962, she along with others in the New Union Community advocated to obtain a new facility for New Union Elementary School. Mrs. Alcorn’s most active community engagement came through helping organize and raise funds for the New Union Fire Department, where she served as their years-long treasurer. Her tremendous pride in family was plain to all who heard the stories she loved to share of her children, 13 grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren. Her greatest joy was found in being present with and hosting family whether in her own home or in varied locations with extended family. A prolific gardener, she spent her summers canning pickles and fruits and putting up vegetables to share with family and friends throughout the year. For years, those in her sphere enjoyed loaves of sourdough bread that she baked weekly in her kitchen. As she slowed in her last few months of life, the family expresses gratitude to caregivers and staff at McArthur Manor for their steadfast and unwavering care in providing the assisted setting she chose for her final years. The family is grateful to the current nurses, doctors and staff of Unity Medical Center-Manchester who provided stellar care in her last days leading to a peaceful departure as the end for her aged body was drawing nigh. Mrs. Alcorn was predeceased by her daughter, Beverly Kay Alcorn; parents, Bert and Katie Sue Parks of Shelbyville; her husband of 53 years, William Robert Alcorn, Sr., and brother Bill Parks of Shelbyville. Mrs. Alcorn is survived by six children: William Robert “Bob” Alcorn, Jr. (Marie) of Knoxville, Dorothy Shelton of Manchester, Rebecca “Becky” Alcorn Pilkinton Anderson of Franklin, Nancy Alcorn of Brentwood, Barbara Alcorn Wood (Ron) of Manchester and Susie Alcorn (Darrin Kirkus) of Nashville; 13 grandchildren: William Robert “Bo” Alcorn III, Meg Alcorn Grunke (Aaron), Kimberly Shelton Stiffel (Andy), Jake Shelton, Karen Shelton Shuford (Nick), Ryan Shelton (Brittany), Melissa Shelton Hand (Jeremy), Rachel Pilkinton Stovall (John), Jesse Pilkinton (Amanda), Kathryne Anderson Coonce (John), J Clark Anderson IV (Sasha), Andy Wood, Janet Wood Galyen (Nick); 27 great grandchildren; siblings Audra Steele (Don), Leroy Connell Parks (Mary Jane), David Parks (Marie), Joyce McGee (Bobby); and her multitude of nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to one of the following: Goosepond United Methodist Church, c/o Anna Arnold, 1494 Lumley Stand Road, Manchester TN 37355; New Union Fire Department, c/o Mitchell Green, 2455 Old Woodbury Hwy, Manchester TN 37355; or Mercy Multiplied, P.O. Box 111060, Nashville TN 37222. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 15 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Central followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
