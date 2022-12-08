Green Wave Solar photo

Creighton Stephens (operations manager), Landon Cason (Founder and President), Conor Johnson (Sales Manager) at Green Wave Solar headquarters located at 107 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester. 

 Nathan Havenner

While Green Wave Solar got its start five years ago installing Tesla chargers for residential homeowners, the Manchester based company has grown into a one-stop shop for residential and commercial solar energy applications.

Company founder and President Landon Cason said that for after branching out, the company was first known as an “EPC,” or engineering, procurement and construction.