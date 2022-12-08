While Green Wave Solar got its start five years ago installing Tesla chargers for residential homeowners, the Manchester based company has grown into a one-stop shop for residential and commercial solar energy applications.
Company founder and President Landon Cason said that for after branching out, the company was first known as an “EPC,” or engineering, procurement and construction.
“Essentially, we would install projects for other solar contractors,” Cason said. The past three years we have taken it turnkey, so we are full solution.”
Located at 107 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester, Green Wave Solar now handles everything from sales and installation to engineering and design, as well as operations and maintenance following installation.
An Ohio native, Cason said he relocated to Middle Tennessee and realized there was an opportunity in regard to solar energy in the state.
“I have always had the interest in solar and obviously there is not very much of it in Tennessee compared to the rest of the states really, so I definitely saw that there was an opportunity there,” he said.
The idea of solar energy is something that a lot of people seem to have an opinion about, Cason said.
“There is definitely a lot of interest in it, whether it is positive or negative, people want to have the conversation,” he said.
However, for a business or homeowner to go from that initial conversation to purchasing a solar energy unit for their home or business, the product has to meet their needs.
Cason said it can be difficult to give a ballpark figure for the cost of a solar energy unit because there are so many variables, depending on the application and what the customer is hoping to achieve with solar energy.
“It is always better to sit down with a homeowner and customize it specific for their home,” he said.
Conor Johnson, sales manager, said he does like to tell perspective customers that if they are financing their equipment, they can typically expect to pay around what their monthly utility bill is for their equipment payment.
“That is why it is so exciting for people now,” Johnson said. “They are able to finance a system and work towards ownership of that power.”
The concept of owning their own energy solution is something Cason said is appealing to both conservative and liberal individuals alike.
“Our largest clientele is our conservative base, because when they see the numbers and the breakdown…they are becoming independent of the utility company, they are creating their own microgrid,” Cason said. “Instead of renting their power from the utility company at 100% loss they are now working towards ownership of their own power.”
Cason said that while most people inquiring about a solar energy system for their home or business would love to achieve 100% solar power, that is not currently feasible in most cases.
“Financially it wouldn’t make too much sense, our goal is to get up to an 85% offset,” Cason said. “Most of our customers are between 50-85%, and then we have some that do smaller projects that only do a 20-30%.”
In addition to solar panels, it is common for customers to also purchase a battery backup for their home or business, which allows the power generated from the day’s sunlight to be stored and utilized at night.
Johnson said the industry standard for a solar panel warranty is now 20-25 years, while a battery backup unit is expected to last between 10-15 years, depending on the chemistry of the battery.
Cason said that while Green Wave Solar does the majority of its business outside Manchester, operating throughout the state, he is interested in working with more local businesses and those in agriculture.
“The federal incentives, the big one is a 30% federal tax credit that absolutely anybody that pays federal taxes can apply for whether it is residential or commercial,” he said. “So the total cost of the project, at the end of the year, 30% of that is coming back in the form of your tax liability when you file your taxes.”
Cason said commercial solar energy customers are also able to depreciate a project, which can also be done in some residential installations as well.
“Usually, you have to depreciate over the lifespan of that asset, which would be 25 years typically because of the warranty, but they have allowed you to straight line depreciate for solar for the first year which means a much quicker return on your financial investment,” Cason said.
A third incentive being offered by the federal government is the Rural Energy for America Program, REAP grant, which is available only to small businesses and agricultural related businesses.
Cason said the grant, which is administered by the USDA, was previously a 25% grant but that number has now been raised to 50%.
“With all three of those incentives combined, we are seeing a very, very quick payback for our commercial customers,” he said.