Mr. Marlin A. Anderson, age 78, of Morrison, passed from this life on Monday, Jan, 31, 2022, in Tullahoma. Mr. Anderson was born in Coffee County, to his late parents Porter Anderson and Lydia Stacy. He worked in inspection with an air craft plant for his career. Mr. Anderson was a sports fanatic and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He served our country in the United States Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Marla Anderson; son, John Marlin Anderson; granddaughter, Ashley Anderson; siblings, Junior Anderson, Earl Anderson, Leighton Anderson, Marvin Anderson, Wayne Anderson, Owen Anderson, Coty Anderson, Juanita Barnes and Ann Bell. Mr. Anderson is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brenda Anderson; son, Tony R. (Linda) Anderson; sisters, Shirley (Archie) Driver, Jean (Ronnie) Robinson, and Sue Faircloth; grandchild, Ryan (Casey) Anderson; one special niece, Cherry Hill. Visitation with the family was held on Friday, Feb. 4, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Visitation was held from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, with funeral services following at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Jerry Finney and Jonathan Anderson officiating. Burial was in Summitville Cemetery in Summitville.
