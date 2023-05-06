Since the days as Eddie Munster, Patrick has starred in a variety of programs, mostly connected to his fame as the iconic TV child of Herman Munster.
Patrick is also a car and motorcycle enthusiast, he now travels the country appearing at car shows and conventions that range from sci-fi to horror.
Dragula is built to the authentic specs of the original. His special built cycle is also Munster themed, and built to the same layout as Peter Fonda's Easy Rider bike.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
