911 lines are up, but administrative lines spotty
Updated
911 Director Diane Argraves announced Dec. 30 that while the Coffee County Communication lines are working, the center is having issues with admin lines at this time.
"Some calls are coming in, or you get circuits are busy. AT&T is working on issue. Please don’t hesitate to call 911 if you are unable to get through on admin lines and need assistance," Argraves posted.
