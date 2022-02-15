One of my all-time favorite political figures, Harry Truman, would read something or attend a meeting and hear something that he disagreed vehemently on, and he would go back to his office and pen a letter to the offending party. Then he would put it in his desk drawer and think about it a day or two before he sent it.
Sometimes he would think better of it and trash it after his memory faded a bit and the anger subsided. Well, I did that after the last BOMA meeting. Some will tell me I should have trashed this, but I believe everyone should hear more than one point of view.
I have gone back and listened to the recorded meeting just to be sure I heard what I thought I heard. It was a thinly veiled reference by Alderman Nickels to our city government being a regressive government run by good ole boy, back slapping bumpkins who are lucky if they can tie their shoes. l, being one of the members of that government, take offense to that. Let's look at what we good ole boys have accomplished over the last four years.
We have added 6 classrooms and a new cafeteria to College Street School. I worked hard to get that done. That's something I am proud of. We have kept the doors open on the conference center. I know many of you will disagree that that is an accomplishment, but I think if you look at it objectively, you will agree that it is an asset to our community. We annexed nearly 800 acres into the city that is Bonnaroo. Concrete will begin to flow on new sidewalks this spring, nearly $2 million for that. Westwood is expanding, at no cost to the city, thanks to great management from our city school board. We created the Greater Manchester Economic Community Development Board, long name but with a very specific purpose to recruit new retail into the city. I hear rumors from them that there are a couple of nice surprises waiting to be announced. We have received a grant from the state to extend the sidewalks down 41 Hwy to the end of the four lane, on both sides. Oh, I almost forget. With the astute leadership of our mayor, we have made it through the dark days of Covid. And all of this was accomplished without a tax increase. I am sure I have missed several things we have accomplished with a regressive government like ours, but l just have to say that l am proud of what we have done, and I hope we will do more in the future.
And then there is Ester Lane that Alderman Nickels so fervently wants to get credit for fixing. If Mr. Nickels would have taken that issue up at the last street meeting, he would have found out that that project was already approved and waiting on the developer of the new subdivision to finish with his work before we begin ours. And we will begin it and finish it this spring. So a great deal of grandstanding went into something that had already been worked out, but it sure made Mr. Nickels look good.
In fact, Alderman Nickels was once the Vice Mayor, until he asked not to be. He was on the Budget Committee until he asked to be removed. Same with the planning commission. It seems to me that Alderman Nickels would rather whine and complain than to roll up his sleeves and work to accomplish good things for our city.
So, I submit to you, the citizens of Manchester, that we have made it just fine these last nearly four years without hiring an overpaid person to tell us how to run our business. I believe that you the voters elected us- the Mayor and Aldermen- to run our city, and time is near for you to either keep us or send us home. That's the way it is done in America, you the people have the power, not someone we bring in from out of town to tell us what we need to know.
This is my first and most likely, my only letter to the editor that you will ever read, but I think ole Harry would approve.
Respectfully yours,
Mark Messick
Vice Mayor of the City of Manchester