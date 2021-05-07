Members of the community are invited to help the men and women of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex celebrate the organization's 70th anniversary.
The "Hap Arnold Day" 70th Anniversary Celebration will take place at Arnold Air Force Base, where AEDC is headquartered, on June 26 from noon to 4 p.m.
The drive-through event beginning at the Main Gate will highlight the mission, capabilities and accomplishments of AEDC personnel. The open house will feature displays, virtual facility tours, and informational booths along the route. Pre-packaged food will be available for cash-only purchase.
"The team at Arnold Air Force Base is very excited to open the gates, pull back the curtain, so to speak, and give the public some insight on the work performed here in pursuit of the AEDC mission," said AEDC Commander Col. Jeffrey Geraghty. "We hope members of the community take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about the vital role this installation continues to play within the Air Force and in meeting the demands of national defense."
On June 25, 1951, President Harry S. Truman visited Arnold Air Force Base to dedicate the site as the Arnold Engineering Development Center in honor of Gen. Henry "Hap" Arnold. Arnold is credited with helping to bring the testing center to fruition.
The Arnold Engineering Development Center was re-designated as Arnold Engineering Development Complex in July 2012. AEDC operates nearly 70 aerodynamic and propulsion wind tunnels, rocket and turbine engine test cells, space environmental chambers, arc heaters, ballistic ranges and other specialized units located across eight states. The AEDC mission is to prove the superiority of systems required to meet the demands of the National Defense Strategy.
To comply with Department of Defense COVID-19 restrictions, visitors must remain in their vehicles. If they are required to exit their vehicle, appropriate facial coverings and social distancing will be enforced. For a complete listing of COVID-related policies, visit www.arnold.af.mil/coronavirus<http://www.arnold.af.mil/coronavirus>. Many areas of Arnold AFB are considered an industrial area, and visitors must stay on the prescribed route provided upon entry of the Main Gate and obey all traffic rules.
The policy of the DOD is to only permit the display of specific flags which promote unity and esprit-de-corps. For a listing of permitted flags, please view the Secretary of Defense memo<https://media.defense.gov/2020/Jul/17/2002458783/-1/-1/1/200717-FLAG-MEMO-DTD-200716-FINAL.PDF> dated July 16, 2020. Any person displaying an impermissible flag will be turned away.
For the most up-to-date event information visit the Arnold Engineering Development Complex Facebook page @ArnoldAirForceBase.
[Editorial Note: AEDC Mission: To prove the superiority of systems required to meet the demands of the National Defense Strategy. Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) was dedicated in June 1951 by President Harry Truman and named after 5-star General of the Air Force Henry 'Hap' Arnold, visionary leader of the Army Air Forces during World War II and the only airman to hold the 5-Star rank. Today the men and women of AEDC operate 68 test cells, facilities, ranges and offices located at Arnold AFB, Tenn.; Edwards AFB, and Ames Research Center, Calif.; Eglin AFB, Fla.; Federal Research Center in White Oak, Md.; Hill AFB, Utah; Holloman AFB and Kirtland AFB, N.M.; Peterson AFB, Colo.; and Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio. Virtually every high performance flight system in use by the Department of Defense today and all NASA manned spacecraft have been tested by AEDC. Today, the Complex is testing the next generation of aircraft and space systems. For more information about AEDC, visit www.arnold.af.mil.]<http://www.arnold.af.mil/>