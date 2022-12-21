Manchester City Safety Committee and Manchester Police Department have approached Enterprise Fleet Management concerning the possibility of replacing the ailing fleet with new lease patrol cars.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has gone with a similar contract which supplies departments with a number of new vehicles. Those vehicles will remain in use until they reach 75,000 miles then, while they still retain their warranties and a strong resale value, the vehicle will be sold by Enterprise.
In recent years, Manchester Police Department has used the drug fund to purchase new vehicles, but the department’s leadership says that those funds are drying up and were never enough to keep up with the need for new vehicles.
In a report presented by Enterprise’s Mary Elizabeth Roe and Kim Carper during the Dec. 12 meeting, Roe said that municipalities participate in the Enterprise lease program because “it allows them to do more with less.”
Roe said that usually the company looks at replacing vehicles in a client’s fleet at the 100,000 or 10 years old mark.
MPD has 41 vehicles in the fleet; 32 are patrol units and four investigative unit cars and five for administrative use. Nineteen vehicles fit in to the first year replacement category.
“You want to make sure your employees are out there in the safest vehicle … and are presenting a good representation of the city,” Roe said.
Breaking the 19 vehicles that fall into the recommended to-be-replaced category, 13 are over the 10 year mark and nine are over 100,000 miles.
“That to me is a little alarming. That goes to show there is probably not a great, proactive replacement plan in place,” Roe said.
Depending on how the city wants to proceed, the plan could be 19 new units in year one, then six in year two followed by three ,three and 10 moving forward over the next five years to replace the entire fleet.
Enterprise offers two models of Dodge Durango (one V8 and one V6), a Ford Police Interceptor (a beefed up Explorer) and a Dodge Charger.
Supply chain issues have plagued the automotive industry since the pandemic, and the Police Interceptor is not open for sales. The Dodge vehicles have an open sales window, but that could close without much notice.
Cost to run is the cheapest with the Charger at $.97 per mile at a five year/ 15,000 annual miles lease term. The city is leaning toward one of the Durangos.
Roe’s analysis showed that the department’s recent trend of purchasing about four cars annually at about $50,000 per car would come in over the estimated $156,000 cash outlay with the Enterprise deal, depending on the city’s vehicle preferences.
The timeframe for getting new vehicles in the fleet would take six to nine months from approval of a contract. The cars would be delivered after June 30 and payment required from the 2023-24 fiscal budget.
Chairman of Safety Joey Hobbs called the program a way to quickly correct an ongoing problem.
A detailed presentation will be presented to the Finance Committee at the January meeting. And pending a positive recommendation there, the item will go before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen as soon as February.
