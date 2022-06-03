BREAKING: Manchester City Alderman Chris Elam's formal resignation from the board of aldermen is likely to come in the near future.
As of early Friday, June 3, Mayor Marilyn Howard has not received a letter of resignation.
In the event he formally resigns, the mostly likely scenario, according to election officials, would be that the aldermen who do not grab the top three slots in the Aug. 4 election will be able to register to be included in the Nov. 8 election.
Elam has meet criticism after the Manchester address was sold that he listed on his state election documents. An attorney's letter threating legal action was sent to the city earlier this year concerning the allegations.
The mayor would not comment on the situation earlier this week, but said that she would uphold the city charter.
According to Mayor Marilyn Howard, Elam has told other employees and the city HR department of his intention to resign. As of 5:30 a.m. she had not received the formal letter.
This is a breaking story. The Manchester Times will update this as the story develops. Additionally, the paper cannot confirm if Elam voted in the May 3 election using the former address.
