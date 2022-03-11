About 7,000 Duck River Electric customers in Coffee County were without power this past weekend due to an animal.
The power outage began a little after 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, and lasted for about 45 minutes. According to Duck River Electric officials, crews were able responded to the outage and were able to a quarter before 8 p.m.
According to DREMC officials, the outage was restored without incident and was caused by a non-domestic animal that made contact with electrical equipment.
DREMC representatives thanked customers for their patience as they worked to get the power back on.
Duck River Electric is a distribution electric cooperative serving more than 80,000 members in a 2,500 square mile territory throughout middle Tennessee. The Duck River Electric office is located at 209 E. Fort St. in Manchester. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information or to report a power outage call 931-728-7547 or call the emergency number 931-728-7548.