Coffee County Circuit Court Clerk Jenny Anthony has announced her intent to run. Her announcement follows as submitted:
Hello, I am Jenny Anthony, Circuit Court Clerk for Coffee County, and I would like to announce my candidacy for this position in the upcoming Republican Primary on May 3. I am a dedicated Christian conservative, wife, and mother. I am a lifelong resident of Coffee County and graduated from Coffee County Central High School. I have been faithfully married to my high school sweetheart Jonathan Anthony for 22 years. Jonathan is a detective with Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. We have two children, Taylor and Justus. I am active in my children’s school activities and have served as a PTO member at Hickerson Elementary. Both children enjoy playing basketball, riding horses, and enjoy the rural life of Coffee County. Our family resides on a small farm near Rutledge Falls, which has been in the Anthony family for approximately 100 years.
My journey began at the Coffee County Circuit Court Clerk’s office in September 2016. I knew upon being hired that I had found my place and became very passionate about my position. I served as a Deputy Clerk in General Sessions Criminal Court. Shortly after one year of being hired, I was promoted to Chief Deputy of General Sessions Criminal Court. During that short amount of time, I learned the basic fundamentals of a Deputy Clerk, preparing court dockets, cost bills, collecting court fines and costs, and building a great working relationship with all involved in the judiciary system, including Judges, District Attorney General’s Office, Public Defender’s Office, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Bondmen, Coffee County Probation, Coffee County Drug Court, as well as private attorneys. Managing General Sessions Court played a significant role in preparing me for my current position as Circuit Court Clerk.
I was humbled and honored to be appointed Circuit Court Clerk by the Coffee County Commission on March 9, 2021. I stepped into this position in a challenging time. The Circuit Court staff have been dedicated to the needs of the courts during the pandemic. Covid -19 changed the way we did business. Coffee County’s Covid response plans set the standard for local courts in the state.
I have a total of 22 years of office experience. I continue to seek this position as a public servant, out of love for this office and the exceptional, hardworking staff that comes along with it, to serve the county with fair and correct decisions, always with professionalism, kindness, and a humble heart. I would appreciate your support and vote on May 3 in the Republican Primary.