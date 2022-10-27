Benny Mervin Jones, age 63, of Manchester, passed away in the comfort of his home and surrounded by his loved ones, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Coffee County Funeral Chapel on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 4-8PM.
Benny Mervin Jones, age 63, of Manchester, passed away in the comfort of his home and surrounded by his loved ones, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Coffee County Funeral Chapel on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 4-8PM.
Funeral Services will be held at First United Methodist Church of Manchester, on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 2 PM, with Rev. Stephen Lee officiating.
Interment to immediately follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Manchester Christian Learning Center, Compassus Hospice of Tullahoma or St. Judes Children's Hospital by visiting www.stjudes.org or by calling 800-608-3023.
Jones was born in Woodbury on Dec. 11, 1958. According to his obituary, he was the current, 30-year, owner, operator for Benny Jones and Associates, of Manchester, providing expert Commercial Refrigeration and project managing services all over the world.
He was also co- owner of The Ice House, which is a branch of Benny Jones and Associates and the is the former owner operator of J & L Trucking Company.
Jones has attended First United Methodist Church of Manchester for the last 42 years; Member of Masonic Lodge #214, earning his thirty-second degree; Member of York and Scottish Rights, and member of the Al Menah Shriners Organization of Nashville; a founding member of The Sportsman’s and Businessmen’s Charitable Organization for over 36 years; member of the International Institute of Ammonia Refrigeration for thirty years; a current Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Reserve Deputy;
Jones is current board member, appointed by Governor Bill Lee, of the Tennessee State Contractor Licensing Board; active member of the Republican Party on a state, local and national level; and the newly elected Coffee County Commissioner, representing District 1. Jones had a passion for citizen brand (CB) and amateur radios, having his own HAM. He was a member of numerous radio and weather watcher clubs.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
As our thanks for being a loyal subscriber, you have been upgraded to our premium service AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! You'll enjoy AD-FREE access to our site as long as you are a paid subscriber. ENJOY!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.