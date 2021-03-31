Manchester Arts Center will host April Karaoke Night at 6 p.m., Saturday, April 10 at 128 E. Main St.
Admission is $5 and open to teens and adults. Concessions will be available.
“Our karaoke nights are one of the new and fun ways for our teens and young adults in our community to support the arts that they love in a different way. All proceeds benefit the Manchester Arts Center,” said Pietra Bush, Co-Chairman of the MMAC board.
For more information look for the Manchester Arts Center on Facebook.