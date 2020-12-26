Christmas evening AT&T phone utility provider issued a statement warning that repairing the phone network will take some time.
"Our teams continue to work around the clock on recovery efforts from yesterday morning’s explosion in Nashville. We have two portable cell sites operating in downtown Nashville with numerous additional portable sites being deployed in the Nashville area and in the region," the statement said.
According to AT&T, a fire at the downtown Nashville building reignited Christmas night.
"At our facility, the focus of the restoration continues to be getting power to the equipment in a safe and secure way. Challenges remain, including a fire which reignited overnight and led to the evacuation of the building," the release said.
"Currently, our teams are on site working with safety and structural engineers. They have drilled access holes into the building and are attempting to reconnect power to critical equipment. Technical teams are also working as quickly as possible on rerouting additional services to other facilities in the region to restore service."
"Power is essential to restoring wireless and wireline communications and we are working with law enforcement to get access to our equipment and make needed repairs. Given the damage to our facility it will take time to restore service. We have already rerouted significant traffic from this facility and are bringing in other equipment, including numerous portable cell sites to the area," it read.
AT&T noted there are "serious logistical challenges to working in a disaster area."
"We're grateful for the work of law enforcement as they investigate this event while enabling us to restore service for our customers, said AT&T.