CASCADE HIGH SCHOOL EVACUATION ANNOUNCEMENT:
Bedford County Schools has announced that this morning Cascade High School students were evacuated after receiving a report of a possible bomb threat.
Bedford County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene, including EMS Director David Kitchens, who have thoroughly searched the school and cleared it for any threat; no bomb was found. Students currently are returning to school grounds.
No testing was scheduled for today, and if parents want to check out students, that will be allowed but not necessary. Law enforcement and school officials have stated the school is safe, but extra law enforcement will be in place.