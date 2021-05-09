Constantaras, Kayzlee Denise, born on April 21 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System to Angelica Potts and Alexander Constantaras. She weighed 6 lbs. 1 oz. and was 18 inches long. She joins siblings Ryderr, Xela and Xander. Grandparents are Rita Buchanan, Doug Buchanan and Kim Constantaras.
Crabtree, Ryanne Willow Jean, born on April 10 at Riverpark Hospital to Levi Michael Crabtree and Brittney Shae Johnson. She weighed 6lbs. 13 oz. She joins siblings Eleanor Grace-Lynn Faye Childress and Brooklyn Lee Harbison. Grandparents are Troy and Shelly Johnson of Manchester and Michael Lebron Crabtree of Georgia. Great-grandparents is Waymon Simmons of Manchester.
Nee, Octavia Emersyn, born on April 11 at Southern Tennessee Regional Heath System to Jennifer Stevens and Jeremy Nee. She weighed 6 lbs. 2. 8 oz. and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are Lisa Stevens, Henry Stevens, Karen Nee and Chris Nee.