Walker, Brodi Lee Benjamin, born on March 5 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System to Brandi and Bruce Walker. He weighed 6 lbs. 4 oz. and was 17 ½ inches long. He joins a brother, Bryson. Grandparents are Suzy and Bruce Philips and Bruce and Barbara Walker.
McCreary, Stella, born March 8 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System to Whytley Driver and Bailey McCreary. She weighed 7 lbs. 10 oz. and was 19 ½ inches long. She joins a sibling, Taylor. Grandparents are Angela Brandon, Tim and Vicky Driver and Michelle McCreary,
Harris, Athena Skye, born on March 9 at Southern Tennessee Regional Heath System to Katie and Alan Harris. She weighed 6 lbs. 15.9 oz. and was 19 inches long. She joins siblings Allison and Alexa.