Reed, Hudson Taylor, born at 6:30 pm on May 28, 2020 at Southern TN Regional Winchester TN to Brianna Autumn Reed and Cameron Taylor Reed. He weighed 5 lbs. 6.4 oz. and was 17 and 1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Amanda Johnson, Erik Johnson, Larry Reed.

