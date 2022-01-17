The Board on Mayor and Aldermen moved to postpone an ordinance that would amend the code concerning entertainment and amusement services to add indoor gun range as an allowable use.
The action to postpone was based on the recommendation by City Attorney Gerald Ewell and the Codes Department to allow further research concerning noise restrictions.
“Mr. Sain and the Codes Department has investigated this and thought it their preference to defer this to maybe incorporate some noise restrictions regarding these indoor gun ranges. These aren’t defined anywhere, and once they get approved, they are grandfathered in,” Ewell said.
Ewell said that there aren’t many state regulations to be found out, but that more research would be needed on whether to include noise regulations.
The postponement passed with all present voting yes. Alderman Roxanne Patton was absent from the meeting.