The Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a resolution at the August meeting to maintain the Cypress Garden Cemetery.
Alderman Ryan French thanked Cypress Garden trustee Joni McReynolds and the other trustees, including Alderman Roxanne Patton for the efforts the group has done in researching the property deeds and history of the cemetery.
“This wouldn’t have happened tonight if (not for them). It’s the right thing to do,” French said.
According to the resolution the city, on the authority of state law, will maintain the cemetery in accordance with the operations specified by the code. The city resolution notes too that the title is held by trustees, but is recognized as a public cemetery. Interment within the cemetery is limited to family members of those already buried there.
Due to vandalism and deterioration as early as Oct. 6, 1997, the city fenced the cemetery, which remains locked. The city resolution said that the families of those interred at Cyprus had maintained the cemetery for some time but the efforts had fallen away and the cemetery was not well maintained before the city had started maintaining the cemetery. According to the trustees, who have procured deeds to the property back to the original families that donated the property,
“We have come together is because we (had) received a letter saying the city was no longer going to support the maintenance of the cemetery,” McReynolds said. “Someone fi led a complaint to the (state) comptroller’s office. The complaint was that the cemetery was not a city cemetery, but a private cemetery or belonged to a church. Neither of those is true.” McReynolds said that the cemetery is open to the citizens of Manchester, those who have family buried there.
“We received a letter from the City Attorney, then we responded with documentations, and documentations … to prove that we were a Manchester City Cemetery. It just so happens that all of African Americans are out there.” McReynolds said the segregation laws in place at the time the cemetery was founded prevented African Americans from being buried in the City Cemetery.
“So they went out to 41 to where we now call Cypress Cemetery. I’ll equate that to before when there were whites-only drinking fountains and colored drinking fountains. We have two city cemeteries because of that reason. Today, you don’t have the colored-only and whites only drinking fountains, that’s how that cemetery cemetery evolved,” McReynolds said
The grounds of the cemetery were donated from local landowners,
neighboring families the Fetzer, and Ewells.
According to 46-2-107 “upon a majority vote of the legislative body of the local government, the local government may draw upon its general fund and may solicit, receive, and utilize funds from all other sources, public or nonpublic, for the purpose of rehabilitating or maintaining dilapidated or abandoned cemeteries, or portions of Cemeteries…
The maintenance may include clearing vegetation or debris as appropriate,
repairing and preserving the drains, water lines, roads, fences,
statues, fountains and other structures, securing records of burials,
resetting or straightening tipped gravemarkers and replacing damaged gravemarkers” The law does “not authorize any local government
to utilize funds to maintain cemeteries or portions of cemeteries
that are presently maintained adequately or that maintain a sufficient
improvement care trust fund pursuant to this chapter….”