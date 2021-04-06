Bonnaroo .JPG

The Board of Mayor and Alderman Tuesday approved the first reading on a series of resolutions approving the annexation of a property owned by New Era Farms LLC where the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is held. 

Bonnaroo festival director Jeff Cuellar called Manchester home. 

"We have the Bonnaroo Burger, the Jiffy Burger, the skate park and have a mural on the side of the Rec Center. I've lived in seven cities over this great nation and lived overseas, but I've spent more time in Manchester than I have anywhere else on Earth. This is home," Cuellar said.   

"We're excited to stand before the board to seek your approval for annexation, he said. 

"For the past 20 years it's taken place just a stone's throw away...when we're here we create the seventh largest city in the state," he said.

Cuellar said that this year's ticket sales were seeing record numbers. 

"We understand what it means to be a part of the community. It was important to have the festival this year. We know the impact," Cuellar said. 

Mayor Marilyn Howard called the annexation the subject of many hours of thought, worry and prayer. She said that she would not have sponsored the action had she any doubts it would benefit the citizens of Manchester.      

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. He covers Lifestyles in addition to handling education reporting and general news assignments.John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, and enjoys the outdoors with his wife, Mitsy, and his 17-month-old, Sean.

Tags

Staff Writer

Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.