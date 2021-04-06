The Board of Mayor and Alderman Tuesday approved the first reading on a series of resolutions approving the annexation of a property owned by New Era Farms LLC where the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is held.
Bonnaroo festival director Jeff Cuellar called Manchester home.
"We have the Bonnaroo Burger, the Jiffy Burger, the skate park and have a mural on the side of the Rec Center. I've lived in seven cities over this great nation and lived overseas, but I've spent more time in Manchester than I have anywhere else on Earth. This is home," Cuellar said.
"We're excited to stand before the board to seek your approval for annexation, he said.
"For the past 20 years it's taken place just a stone's throw away...when we're here we create the seventh largest city in the state," he said.
Cuellar said that this year's ticket sales were seeing record numbers.
"We understand what it means to be a part of the community. It was important to have the festival this year. We know the impact," Cuellar said.
Mayor Marilyn Howard called the annexation the subject of many hours of thought, worry and prayer. She said that she would not have sponsored the action had she any doubts it would benefit the citizens of Manchester.