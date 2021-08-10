Bonnaroo announced a new Health & Safety entry requirements, to include refunds for positive tests.
A full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Bonnaroo 2021.
"Bonnaroo strongly encourages vaccination. The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, Aug. 19," the festival announced.
"For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of first entering Centeroo. Bonnaroo requests that unvaccinated individuals wear a mask at all times while on The Farm," it says.
Bonnaroo's Fan Health Pledge:
We ask that you not attend the festival if any of the following is true for you or anyone in your party:
Within 14 days before attending the festival you have tested positive, or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19
Within 48 hours prior to attending the festival, you have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., a fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking muscle pain/achiness, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19 identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.)
Within 14 days prior to attending the festival you have traveled to any international territory identified by federal or applicable state or local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19.
Bonnaroo Health Verification:
Present a valid ID AND proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours to any campground medical tent and receive a Health Check Wristband. The Health Check Wristband will allow entry into Centeroo along with your festival wristband for the duration of the festival. Both a festival wristband AND Health Check Wristband are required to gain entry into Centeroo.
Forgot to test, lost your vax card, or are outside of the 72-hour window? No problem. COVID-19 Rapid Antigen testing will be available at Bonnaroo at any Plaza Medical Tent for $40. Health Check Wristbands will be issued upon negative test.
Positive Test Protocol
Should someone test positive on site they will be given a second (complimentary) test for confirmation. Medical staff will notify the individual of their test status, remove their festival wristband, and provide them a pre-printed card with instructions on how to request a refund for their ticket.
Patrons who test positive are not allowed to remain on site and will be asked to collect their belongings and exit the site immediately.
Based on the latest advice from the CDC, Bonnaroo will require masks in any indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. These areas include the General Store, Plaza Barns and all enclosed activations.
In addition, Bonnaroo will have increased hand sanitizer stations on site, and cleaning crews will do frequent cleanings in high touch areas.