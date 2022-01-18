Three unknown male subjects entered Cash Express on Hillsboro Blvd and committed an armed robbery, on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
According to Manchester Police Department, two black males and one white male entered the store at approximately 3:30 p.m. and produced firearms and demanded money.
Subjects then left and travelled down Rye St., turned left on Emerson St. and proceeded East onto McMinnville Highway.
If you have any information that you feel may be beneficial, please contact Investigator Benjamin Sneed or Investigator Trey Adcock at 931-728-2099.