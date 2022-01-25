Suspect vehicle.JPG

The suspect vehicle was disabled in Wilson County on Jan. 25. 

The individuals who are expected to have robbed the Manchester Cash Express were arrested following a failed attempt to hold up the Woodbury location Tuesday, Jan. 25. 

Cash Express robbed

According to Manchester Police Department, three black males suspected of a string of Cash Express hold ups attempted to rob that location, but that finding the door locked, left the scene but not before police were notified. 

The subsequent pursuit ended up in Wilson County where law enforcement deployed a spike strip in Mount Juliet. 

According to MPD, the vehicle wrecked and caught fire, while the subjects then led officers on a foot pursuit before being arrested. 

The string of robberies will be picked up by the ATF. The  suspects will face  federal charges. 

Jaquan Brown, 21, Marques Newsom, 21, Quenterius Anton Lewis, 21, all of Nashville, are suspected to have participated in the Manchester location robbery. 

Manchester Police Department Assistant Chief Adam Floied said the Cash Express robberies were not connected to the Melrose Market hold up. 

The Melrose Market robbery, police suspect, is connected to ones in Franklin County and in Jackson County, Ala. 

Investigator Bryan Eldridge said to notify the police if the public sees something suspicious. 

"It's easier to say I glad it was nothing, rather than I wish I would have called," he said. 

"Better safe than sorry," Eldridge said. 

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

