Coffee County Central High School Head Football Coach Doug Greene has resigned as of Aug. 31, according to a district press release.
Greene will continue to teach at the school.
Defensive Coordinator Roger Haynes will oversee daily football operations for the remainder of the season.
This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes available.
Greene said following the announcement Thursday that he made the decision to resign his position as head football coach due to health concerns.
"I went in for an MRI on my kidneys and wasn't real pleased with the results, my doctor has been tying to get me to take a lave of absence."
Greene said he was trying to make it to the end of the current season, but it is not possible.
"The last time this happened was a few years ago when I didn't have a defensive coordinator, so I was doing everything and it dropped off like that too. I made it through the season and came back when I was able to get some rest over the holidays," he said.
Greene currently teaches economics at Coffee County High School, and has been employed by Coffee County Schools since 2019.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.