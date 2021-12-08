Funeral Service

A Celebration of life for Joanne Duke will be held Friday at Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Station from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10 

Joanne passed from this world on Nov. 22 after a short battle with cancer. She was 78 years old. She retired from Walmart in 2019 and relocated to Maryland. Joanne loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Melville Howard, mother LaVergne Howard and husband James Clifford Duke. She is survived by four children: Jim Duke (Andy), John Duke, Jennifer Sanders (James) and Jamie Flanders (Preston); ten grandchildren Brittany Clayborne (Cody), Dustin Duke, Chris Duke (Jocelyn), Lindsey Duke, Callie Duke, Jaccob Duke, Jimmy Sanders, Madelyn Schulze, Nora Schulze and Colleen Flanders; four great-grandchildren Gabriel Sanders, Keagan Sanders, Landry Duke and Corbin Duke; brother Jack Howard (Kathy) and sister Lola Howard. The family will receive visitors at a Celebration of Life on Dec. 10 at the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.