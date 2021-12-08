A Celebration of life for Joanne Duke will be held Friday at Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Station from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10
Joanne passed from this world on Nov. 22 after a short battle with cancer. She was 78 years old. She retired from Walmart in 2019 and relocated to Maryland. Joanne loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Melville Howard, mother LaVergne Howard and husband James Clifford Duke. She is survived by four children: Jim Duke (Andy), John Duke, Jennifer Sanders (James) and Jamie Flanders (Preston); ten grandchildren Brittany Clayborne (Cody), Dustin Duke, Chris Duke (Jocelyn), Lindsey Duke, Callie Duke, Jaccob Duke, Jimmy Sanders, Madelyn Schulze, Nora Schulze and Colleen Flanders; four great-grandchildren Gabriel Sanders, Keagan Sanders, Landry Duke and Corbin Duke; brother Jack Howard (Kathy) and sister Lola Howard. The family will receive visitors at a Celebration of Life on Dec. 10 at the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.