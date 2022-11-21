Representatives from the developers of a new Chick-fil-A restaurant brought to the Manchester Planning Commission Monday at the Nov. 21 meeting a site plan for approval for a proposed location.
The developers estimate that 2690 Hillsboro Boulevard location will be complete in June, hopefully before Bonnaroo 2023.
The proposed site is in front of The Home Depot. Ingress and egress will feed onto Roberts Lane and not onto the Hillsboro Highway.
The layout will be an updated design from the one in Tullahoma. A playground is planned.
A traffic light is not suggested by the preliminary traffic study performed by the developers. A deceleration lane will be added to the highway to facilitate traffic.
