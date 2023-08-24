Restaurant Brings Approximately 120 Full- and Part-Time Jobs to Community,
Honors 100 Local Heroes with Free Chick-fil-A Entrées for a Year
The new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Manchester community on Thursday Aug. 31, 2023.
Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Chandler England as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Manchester.
Located at 2690 Hillsboro Blvd., Chick-fil-A Manchester will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Guests of Chick-fil-A Manchester can place an order for pickup, dine-in or delivery on the Chick-fil-A App or online. When joining the Chick-fil-A One tiered membership program, Chick-fil-A One members receive points on every qualifying purchase, which can be used to redeem available rewards. Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view delivery options in your area.
The Manchester restaurant joins 36 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Nashville market.
Locally Owned and Operated
England brings a decade of experience to his role as the local Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Manchester. Starting as a Team Member at Chick-fil-A Fountain City in 2013, the Tennessee native learned the ins and outs of the business and was promoted to Director of Operations in less than six years. In 2020, England was selected to join the Chick-fil-A Leadership Development Program, where he traveled the country supporting new restaurant openings and learning on-the-job training to prepare him to lead a restaurant of his own. Now, England and his family are excited to establish their restaurant as a place of care and connection.
"We want to be a destination for our guests to build community,” said England. “While they may come for delicious food, we want our restaurant to serve as a place where families can make memories, neighbors can connect and guests can experience our commitment to give back to the Manchester community.”
In celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America in honor of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Nashville area to aid in the fight against hunger.
In addition, Chick-fil-A Manchester is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the local area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.
England’s restaurant will plan to participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need. To date, more than 20 million meals have been served nationwide from Chick-fil-A Shared Table donations.
