CHS debuts first ever faculty musical
Coffee County Central High School presents its fifth faculty show, with a first ever faculty musical.
"Lucky Stiff" is an offbeat murder mystery farce, complete with mistaken identities, six million dollars in diamonds, and a corpse in a wheelchair.
Don’t miss some of your favorite teachers singing and dancing their way through this zany show.
"Lucky Stiff" runs this weekend only Aug. 13-15, Friday & Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
For more information or to reserve tickets, go to ccchstheater.com
