2021_Lucky-Stiff_Poster.jpg
 Coffee County Central High School presents its fifth faculty show, with a first ever faculty musical.   
"Lucky Stiff"  is an offbeat murder mystery farce, complete with mistaken identities, six million dollars in diamonds, and a corpse in a wheelchair. 
 
Don’t miss some of your favorite teachers singing and dancing their way through this zany show. 
"Lucky Stiff"  runs this weekend only Aug. 13-15, Friday & Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
 
For more information or to reserve tickets, go to ccchstheater.com

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.