CHS eyes weather for graduation, decision to be made by 2 p.m. Friday
Coffee County Central High School has announced that administration is carefully watching the weather forecast and will make a final decision regarding graduation by 2 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, May 28.
"We are doing this to ensure that we only move into the gymnasium and limit spectator numbers as a last resort. It is possible that the parade could be moved later into the evening if it would increase the likelihood of more ideal weather. If graduation were to be moved into the gymnasium, all graduates will receive 6 tickets. Please continue checking your email regularly for updates," the school announced.
All graduates must be present for graduation practice Friday morning at 8 a.m. in the gymnasium.
We will practice to prepare for both a parade and a traditional graduation indoors. Graduation practice will last between two and three hours.
