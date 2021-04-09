The program will begin at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on both Thunder Radio and The Rooster. It will also be streamed live on the internet.
Graduates MUST wear their caps and gowns.
Graduate lineup will begin at the Raider Academy. Please arrive during your designated time below to help prevent congestion on the street:
Students with last names beginning
A-D - 4:30
E-G - 4:40
H-K - 4:50
L-O - 5:00
P-S - 5:10
T-Z - 5:20
Students must enter Coffee County Raider Academy at the main entrance (closest to the interstate).
Each student will be assigned a number that will correspond with a parking spot at CCRA. Please arrive at CCRA with your number displayed in the upper corner of the passenger side windshield. (The school recommends using car window chalk/paint.)
In order to alleviate congestion, only graduate vehicles and those in the vehicles will be allowed to enter the CCRA campus. Each graduate is only allowed one vehicle.
Parade vehicles must be street legal with current registration.
No trailers, farm equipment, yard equipment, or motorcycles will be allowed.
If your vehicle will not fit in a traditional parking space, please contact Katrina Wright (wrightkatrina@k12coffee.net) or Megan Hardy (hardym@k12coffee.net) by Monday, May 10.
Any student who has issues or concerns with obtaining a vehicle or driver can contact Katrina Wright (wrightkatrina@k12coffee.net) or Megan Hardy (hardym@k12coffee.net). We will do everything possible to make sure EVERY senior has the option to participate in this event so that our community can honor your accomplishments.
Family members are encouraged to ride with the graduates.
In order to ensure safety, all graduates must have a driver age 21 or older. Having a non-senior driver for each graduate also allows graduates to receive the full experience of the event. If you have extenuating circumstances, please contact Tim Knox at knoxt@k12coffee.net
.
All graduates are encouraged to decorate their vehicles. All decorations must be appropriate (no profanity, vulgarity, etc). Students may display their name, accomplishments, extracurricular activities, future schools/careers, etc. Be as creative as you like. The school wants the community to recognize and celebrate YOU!
The Parade of Graduates will occur rain or shine, so please take that into account when planning your decorations, transportation, etc.
Candy or other items cannot be distributed to the crowd along the route.
Cars will pull into the main school entrance and take an immediate left to enter the circle (backward from the usual traffic flow).
As graduates approach the main entrance to the building, they will be instructed to exit their vehicles. Graduates will walk along the front circle of the high school and receive graduation materials (diploma cover, etc) from Mr. Parsley and Dr. Lawson.
Your name AND up to TWO awards/accomplishments/future plans will be called on the radio as you receive your materials. (More details on this later.) This portion will also be streamed live on the internet.
Greg Green Photography will be taking photographs that may be ordered at a later date. Information on how to order will be in senior packets.
Once you receive your materials, you will quickly get back in your vehicle and drive to the student parking lot.
Students will then receive their graduation packets, which include their actual diploma, as they exit the main circle.
Students and family in the graduate vehicles are encouraged to park in the student parking lot to wait until all graduate names have been called. Once that happens, Mr. Parsley will announce on the radio that graduates may exit their vehicles. They will then be instructed to turn their tassels and they may throw their caps as he introduces the class of 2021. If graduates choose not to wait, they drive through the student parking lot and out of the student parking lot entrance.
Those in the graduate vehicle are the only ones allowed on CHS premises.