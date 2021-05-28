Class of 2017 largest to graduate from CHS

Central High School’s 447 graduates of the Class of 2017 throw their caps in the air Friday night, May 26. (Staff photo by Josh Peterson)
As of 1 p.m. Friday, County Central High School's  Parade of Graduates will be as planned. 
 
 
 

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.