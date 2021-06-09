Manchester Parks and Recreation will host the Independence Day celebration at 7 p.m. at the Rotary Amphitheater followed by a fireworks display at 9 p.m. at 557 N Woodland St.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Latest News
- TDEC ANNOUNCES RECREATION GRANT FOR CITY OF MANCHESTER
- Desiree IV makes children feel more comfortable when they come for their medical visit
- City 4th of July event announced
- City addresses temp. vendor permits
- Obituaries for June 9
- County debates animal control’s future
- AEDC is a family affair for Garrards
- Motlow opens campus to students and public
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Tullahoma codes director sues
- Elderly man missing from Tullahoma
- TBI investigates officer involved shooting in Murfreesboro
- Unity opens a state of art ICU
- Antioch man charged in sex-related charges
- County debates animal control’s future
- Obituaries for June 2
- Hillsboro woman killed in AEDC Road crash
- AEDC is a family affair for Garrards
- Vultures among us