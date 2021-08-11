The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution to install sidewalks along several key corridors during the August board meeting. The proposal, which rose from the Street Committee and is sponsored by Vice Mayor Mark Messick, comes on the heels of over two years of study.
“The idea of this is that a child going to school will not have to walk on the side of the road anywhere in the city of Manchester,” Messick said.
In the proposal, sidewalks are prioritized for along Hills Chapel to Forrestwood Drive, along Coffee Street to Highway 55, along Oakdale from Wiley Street to Freedom Drive, Madison Street from Highway 41 to Coffee Street and along Oak Drive from Highway 55 to Hills Chapel.
The resolution calls for either city personnel to do the work or bid out the project as jobs dictate. The project is estimated to cost $3 million if contracted out or half that, $1.5 million, if Public Works does the job.
“This will be the single largest sidewalk project that the city of Manchester has done in a long time,” Alderman Ryan French said, applauding the effort. “This is a big deal.”
The specifics on the path of the sidewalks and which side of the roads will have a sidewalk have not yet been finalized.
In total, the project calls for over 71,000 square feet of concrete and will require just less than 39,000 square feet of easements, according to the probable cost estimates.
Messick recommended additional budget years to also include funds for sidewalks to continue the commitment well into the future.
“It's a project that's been needed for several years. It took the work of several dedicated city employees that need a big pat on the back: (Public Works Director) George Gannon, (Codes Director) Jamie Sain and (City Engineering Consultant) Scott St. John, and (his) staff. This is a sign that things can get done in our city if we all work together,” Messick said.