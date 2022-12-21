Members of the Board of Mayor and Alderman have over two meetings tossed around the idea of giving the county full reins of animal control.
Vice Mayor Mark Messick briefed the Finance Committee at the December meeting that the Street and Street Lighting Committee was onboard with the shift.
Over the last two decades, the city and county have shared a city-owned animal shelter facility behind the city shop. That building is said to be too small and in need of maintenance. In 2021, then-County Mayor Gary Cordell terminated the two county animal control officers, effectively shuttering the county’s shelter. In the following months, a renewed effort by the county has resulted in a plan to build a new shelter and staffing upgrades to add a director, a part time and a full-time officer.
The city has only one officer.
Messick said that the whole shelter could be rented to the county for $1 per year until the new structure is built.
The matter came before finance to see where the city was with outgoing Alderman Bill Nickels’ suggestion at the August meeting that the city begin repairs to the shelter. Going from $50,000, the resolution was amended to remove any dollar amount.
Messick said at the finance meeting that the city has replaced some gates and added boards to keep the birds out.
During the November Finance Meeting, Coffee County Humane Society representative Vera Lund suggested that the county take over the city’s shelter when she came before the finance asking about the intended repairs to the city’s shelter.
“I think there’s more that the county could do with it because they have two full-time employees,” she said.
How much traction the proposal will garner is not immediately apparent.
