A recommendation for 10% raises has passed the Manchester City Finance committee at the Dec. 12 meeting.
“I’m sticking to my guns and say, If we don’t give them a 10% raise, they are really not getting a raise, Vice Mayor Mark Messick said, referring to a projected 8% increase in the cost of living.
The one matter that gave Chairman of Finance Joey Hobbs concern was the number of expenses already committed to come from the fund balance.
“If anyone follows politics in Coffee County (Hobbs also serves as a County Commissioner) they know I’m all about paying employees. I do think that the city and the county have gotten behind in the times,” he said.
Currently the city has a fund balance of $11 million, but this budget uses $3.2 million from the fund balance. The state recommends setting aside 25% of that balance, all together leaving about $1.6 million to use.
However, that estimate comes from conservative numbers using high worse-case expenses and ultra-low revenue estimates.
“That $3 million (pull from the fund balance) usually results in nothing, once we get the audited numbers back,” Messick said.
Messick said that this year’s budget was almost identical to last year’s. Last year’s budget didn’t pull any money from the fund balance, so using that rational, with additional revenues from more property taxes, there should not be any need to pull money from the fund balance.
The city’s payroll if fully staffed would be, currently $7.6 million. At 5% that would tack on $380,000 annually, plus $52,000 in related benefits. A 7% increase would be $605,000 and a 10% would amount to $865,000.
A 10% bump in pay would result in a $9.2 million annual payroll for the next budget.
That’s a figure that gave Alderman Donny Parsley pause.
“I’d like to see if we (have the money) before we commit ourselves,” Parsley said. “I would love to give every employ that we have 10%, but I’m kind of weary until we can actually see that. I just don’t want to get caught with a big surprise.”
The motion, that would be effective Jan. 2, exclude new-hires Finance Director Lisa Myers and Water and Sewer Director Phil Miller. It will go before BOMA at the next meeting. Hobbs and Messick voted yes and Parsley abstained, citing his wife is a city employee so the vote would directly affect his immediate family.
Messick said that city employees are due a raise. The last increase was 5% in 2019, and that was the only one that was given in the five years he’s been on the board.
“I know it’s expensive, but anyone in business knows if you’re going to work good employees, you got to pay them.”
“—but you have to be able to afford to pay them,” Hobbs and Parsley echoed.
The committee also finalized the language for a request for proposal (RFP) for an employee compensation study. A similar study for the City of McMinnville cost about $51,000 in 2021.
Tullahoma government borrowed a report from C
“I don’t think it hurts anything to put it out for bid, get some proposals back, but if we can use somebody else’s that close…I think it would be worth looking at before we spent the money to do it,” Hobbs said.
Messick voiced his reluctance to spend money for the report, instead opting to work out what employees need to make in-house.
“It won’t hurt to put it out, but we can figure it out ourselves,” Messick said.
The city has approximately 160-170 full time employees. The water department has several vacancies, about five in the Street Department, two in the finance department and Manchester Fire Department has one. The Police Department is completely staffed.