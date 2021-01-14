Logo Manchester City Schools New
Manchester City Schools announced that it will return to in-person learning for all students on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
 
"Families who wish to continue virtual instruction should contact their child’s school for more information and guidelines.," the announcement said. 
 
The district will continue  early dismissal day at 12:30 p.m. every Friday until Spring Break.  
 
Journey Afterschool Program will be available for elementary students who need care on those days. Parents should contact their child’s school for more information.

