Egg Main art front.JPG

Manchester Parks and Recreation Department held its annual underwater egg hunt last Saturday for preregistered participants. Children ages 2-12 hunted 800 eggs in the indoor pools. Special prizes were awarded. Pictured, Serenity Cox, 3, shows the eggs she found in the kiddie pool.

-Staff photo by John Coffelt

Manchester Parks and Recreation Department will hold its underwater egg hunt April 2 at 10 a.m.

This event is free! Preregistration required at the front desk for ages 2 – 12.

Organizers ask participants to remember your waterproof Easter egg basket.

The lap and therapy pools will be open from noon - 4:30 p.m., Saturday, April 2.

The annual Spring Egg Hunt will be April 16.

The 7 and under hunt will be at Fred Deadman Park at 1 p.m.

The 8 and older  hunt will be at the  Babe Ruth Field at 8  p.m.

All egg hunts are free to the public.

Remember to bring your basket and flashlight for the night hunt.

For more information please call (931) 728-0273.

