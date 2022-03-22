Manchester Parks and Recreation Department will hold its underwater egg hunt April 2 at 10 a.m.
This event is free! Preregistration required at the front desk for ages 2 – 12.
Organizers ask participants to remember your waterproof Easter egg basket.
The lap and therapy pools will be open from noon - 4:30 p.m., Saturday, April 2.
The annual Spring Egg Hunt will be April 16.
The 7 and under hunt will be at Fred Deadman Park at 1 p.m.
The 8 and older hunt will be at the Babe Ruth Field at 8 p.m.
All egg hunts are free to the public.
Remember to bring your basket and flashlight for the night hunt.
For more information please call (931) 728-0273.