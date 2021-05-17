Manchester Water and Sewer has sought to distance itself from some water testing kits that have been placed by mailboxes in the area.
Manchester Water Department stressed that these are not official tests by the city.
"Customers in the Indian Springs and Cooper Place area may find these by they're mailbox today. Please be aware that this is in no way associated with the MWSD," the announcement read.
If you would like your water tested, call the MWSD at 931-728-1273 and a city employee will collect a sample of your water to be tested by a state certified laboratory.
Manchester Water Department and Duck River Utility routinely tests the its water, and both agencies have commented repeatedly of its quality.
