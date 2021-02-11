Parents submitted photos to the Manchester Times from CHS's prom on Saturday, April 21.

As of now Coffee County Central High School will have a Senior Prom for the 2020-21 academic year.
 
Prom will be held on April 24 at the Manchester Conference Center with a maximum capacity. There will be 260 tickets available on a first come first serve basis.
 
Tickets will go on sale beginning March 3. Individual tickets will be $30 each. Additional ticket purchasing information will be shared at a later date.
Seniors will be allowed to purchase for themselves only from March 3-5.
 
Beginning March 8, senior students may purchase for underclassmen dates if they choose. Bear in mind that tickets may sell out fast, so it may be important to purchase tickets during the first available dates to ensure a spot.
Distance learners will need to be present at the school to purchase your ticket at the designated time. Those quarantined will need to have a parent/guardian present to purchase your ticket. No one else will be able to purchase for you.
 
Only CHS students will be allowed to attend the prom this year.
ID must be presented to purchase a ticket, and ID must be presented at the Conference Center to enter prom.
 
The following  COVID-19 precautions will be followed:
Due to maximum capacity restrictions at the Conference Center, there will be 260 tickets sold.
Masks will be required inside the Conference Center except while eating and having professional photos taken.
Students must have a signed COVID waiver before buying a ticket. If students are under 18, a parent or guardian must sign, according to the Conference Center.
All refreshments will be individually wrapped.
Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided on site.
 
The dress code for prom will be formal attire. No revealing items such as extreme low-cut (front or back), extremely short, bare midriffs, body cut-outs, see-through fabrics or netting in inappropriate locations will be permitted. Gentlemen are expected to be in a suit or tuxedo. Shorts, jeans, t-shirts, or sleeveless shirts will not be allowed.

