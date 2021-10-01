Westwood Middle School's longtime football coach Chad Dyer announced Friday, Oct. 1 that he will step down.
"I have been one of the biggest fans of the Boys in Blue and Rocket Pride. I have proudly upheld the traditions implemented from the past into the players and teams of the future," Dyer wrote in his resignation letter. "Rocket Pride will never cease to exist. The support I have received from my wife and children has been unwavering."
Dyer said that he looks "forward to continuing my ongoing position as Physical Education teacher along with my new after school duties as Cross-Country Coach and Archery Instructor."
Dyer's announcement describes being a kid watching from the other side of the fence in the 70s and early 80s, then go on to play for the Rockets in the late 80s.
"The relationships I have made with my players has been unforgettable, and the Pride each of us have towards this program will forever be undeniable. l am forever grateful for my past and present administrations, school board members, and the parents who reinforced Rocket Pride at home and throughout this community," he said.
With deep resolve, Dyer looks to the future and passes the torch to a next generation of leadership.
"It is time for someone else to have this experience, and it is time for me to continue rooting for the Boys in Blue from the other side of the fence.
"Rocket Pride. We Are City," Dyer said.