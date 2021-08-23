Coffee County Schools has announced that one bus will be late Monday, Aug. 23. 

"Bus 0803 (Mr. Welch) from Boynton Valley / North Coffee due to a driver shortage ... will be running late this afternoon (8/23/2021)," the announcement reads. 

"The students from bus 0803 will depart North Coffee and head to Boynton Valley at 4:20 pm. If you are able to pick your child up from school please do so this afternoon. We are very sorry for any hardship this will cause you. It is our hope that we will be able to run bus 0803 on normal schedule tomorrow morning. Have a great Monday," writes Matt Roberts. 

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.