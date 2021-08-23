Coffee County Schools has announced that one bus will be late Monday, Aug. 23.
"Bus 0803 (Mr. Welch) from Boynton Valley / North Coffee due to a driver shortage ... will be running late this afternoon (8/23/2021)," the announcement reads.
"The students from bus 0803 will depart North Coffee and head to Boynton Valley at 4:20 pm. If you are able to pick your child up from school please do so this afternoon. We are very sorry for any hardship this will cause you. It is our hope that we will be able to run bus 0803 on normal schedule tomorrow morning. Have a great Monday," writes Matt Roberts.