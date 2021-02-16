featured top story
Coffee County EMA/Red Cross to provide shelter for those without power
-
- Updated
Coffee County Emergency Management Agency has partnered with the American Red Cross to provide emergency shelter for those without power.
"If you are in need of shelter due to power outages, we have partnered with the Red Cross to manage the shelter piece of this event," the announcement said.
Call 1-800-red-cross for sheltering.
