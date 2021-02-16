Aussiker armed with training and experience to battle disasters

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Matt Aussiker, left, works with EMA Director Allen Lendley to ensure Coffee County residents stay safe.  

 Staff photo by Elena Cawley
Coffee County Emergency Management Agency has partnered with the American Red Cross to provide emergency shelter for those without power.  
 
"If you are in need of shelter due to power outages, we have partnered with the Red Cross to manage the shelter piece of this event," the announcement said.
 
Call 1-800-red-cross for sheltering.

