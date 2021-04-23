Coffee County Emergency Management Agency put training in to practice after receiving an early morning call for mutual aid.
According to EMA, "This morning at 4:43 a.m. our agency got a call from the communications center advising us that a unified command consisting of Grundy and Marion county responders on a scene in Monteagle were requesting our Hazardous Materials team."
The Homeland Security District 6 Hazardous Materials Team comprised of Manchester Fire and Rescue, Tullahoma Fire and Rescue and our agency assembled a crew of 15 and responded to the scene with equipment in tow.
"Once on scene, unified command got together and a plan was established to assess the situation and determine mitigation measures. We came together as one team comprised of many different agencies and quickly put this plan into motion to keep the citizens safe and minimize the impacts of this incident," the agency announced later Friday.
The chemical was identified and information gathered on it to determine what crews were dealing with. Remediation measures were established and quickly put into motion.
A clean-up contractor is now on scene making sure the mess is cleaned up and the environment returned back to its natural state!
The chemical was Chlorobutane. The reaction that occurred and caused the tank to rupture is still under investigation.
"It was an awesome job on everyone who responded and worked together. The teamwork represented today from 15+ agencies would make anyone proud to be a responder," the release said.
Chlorobutane is highly flammable. It gives off irritating or toxic fumes (or gases) in a fire. Vapour/air mixtures are explosive, according to EPA's Chemical and Products Database.
