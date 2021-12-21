The Coffee County Emergency Management Agency has announce that there is a phone scam circulating utilizing he agency's phone number (931) 570-2282. "The caller is requesting donations and claims they are with our office. Please do not make any kind of donation if someone calls you from the Coffee County EMA/HS office asking for money. Our office is funded solely through federal and county funding and does not ever request any kind of donations.
