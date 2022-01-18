272200189_5361935123836109_1945546754699372989_n.jpg

The Coffee County Humane Society has received $1,005 in the Betty White Birthday Challenge. 

"I hope this Betty White Day raised awareness of all the good Rescue groups who work so hard to help animals in need, & Coffee County Humane Society appreciates all the donors immensely. Rescues cannot operate without community support," said CCHS's Hazel Fanning. 

To honor White's devotion to animals, and to celebrate what would have been White's 100th birthday, the challenge encouraged people to donate $5 to a local animal rescue organization in her name.

The Coffee County Humane Society thanks the community for its support in the challenge.

"Thank you Coffee County for your generous donations for the Betty White Birthday challenge! Our CCHS page received $1005 in donations and our Cats and Kittens page received an additional $325 in donations," the group announced.

"We will be able to help so many animals and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Remember…Be More Like Betty." CCHS urges. 

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011.

