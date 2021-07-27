Coffee County Schools has shared information for 2021-2022 School Bus Rider.
Students that live within rural Coffee County and rode the bus last year, and you have not moved do not need to call to reinstate bus service. The routes and load times have not changed.
Students that live within the Manchester City Limits
(9th through 12th grade only)
If your child is in the 11th or 12th grade, and you have not moved, you do not need to call to reinstate bus service.
If your child is in the 9th or 10th grade, and you wish for them to ride a bus, you will need to call to set up bus service. Students entering the 10th grade will not be riding the same bus that they rode the previous year to the Raider Academy.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact 931-723-5157.
