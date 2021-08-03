top story
Coffee County Schools to offer free breakfast, lunches
-
- Updated
Coffee County Schools has announced all students in Coffee County Schools will receive free breakfast and lunch based on a nationwide directive for the 2021-2022 school year.
A la carte items are not included in the free meal program.
The district request that parents continue filling out the Free and Reduced application form at https://www.myschoolapps.com/
