Coffee County Schools has announced all students in Coffee County Schools will receive free breakfast and lunch based on a nationwide directive for the 2021-2022 school year. 
 
A la carte items are not included in the free meal program.
 
The district request that parents  continue filling out the Free and Reduced application form at https://www.myschoolapps.com/

