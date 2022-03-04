Community Table, a ministry of Canvas Community Church, will give away to those in need free prom dresses from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., March 12 at the church, 1916 McArthur Dr.
Shanon Stowe, founder of Community Table and outreach minister at the church, said that the ministry has 200 dresses, shoes, jewelry and Mardi Gras masks for the prom that will be held for Coffee County Central High School on April 30.
“We don’t want financial resources or the lack of financial resources to be a barrier to experiencing the fun events of their childhood. If someone can’t go out and buy a $200, $500, $800 prom dress, they don’t have to. They can come here and get a beautiful dress in their style that fits their personal needs,” Stowe said.
She said that a donor has acquired many of the dresses, while the rest came in as individual donations.
Dresses will be accepted until Saturday at 10 a.m. if any member of the community would like to donate.
“These dresses are really gorgeous,” Stowe said. “They are in excellent condition, maybe been worn one time.”
Volunteer Yvonne McCoin added, “Some still have the tags on them.”
The dresses are in all styles and sizes.
“There are size 2 to size 28,” McCoin said.
“Every single girl who walks in the door will be able to find something for herself,” Stowe said.
“There are a lot of students who just don’t have the money to have a beautiful prom dress,” Clothing shop founder Tina Keele.
Keele said that the idea for the clothing shop came after a member of the family had some serious health issues.
“The Lord laid it on my heart… our pastor just kept on preaching, ‘it’s time for you to make a move.’ I work at the high school. I see students in need every day. This is something that the Lord dreamed up, this clothes ministry,” she said.
Keele proposed the idea to the church leaders and things started to come together.
She added that all the donations will be keep confidential.
“We give it out of love. We love seeing them, but we will be quiet about it. We just want to be Jesus for the community and love on one another and be here as a resources for love for the community,” Keel said.