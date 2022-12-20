Community Table volunteers Kaye Woods, Sara Campbell, Amber Jones, Trudy Pickett and Carol Cox are a few of the many who cooked and served food, packed plates for meal delivery, and did clean up afterwards at one of the Canvas Community Church’s outreach meals. -Photos provided
Racquel Baker shares the joy of giving her time to the community.
Canvas Community Church’s outreach program will hold its free Christmas meal Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at 1916 McArthur St.
Community Table founder and Outreach pastor at Canvas Community Church, Shanon Stowe said that the traditional Christmas dinner is for anyone who might need a hot meal, and also for anyone wanting a connection during the holiday season.
“We want to give them…those that may not have anywhere to go for the holidays or maybe family is far away and may not have the opportunity to connect … a place to go to have a hot meal and to connect with people while they’re here,” she said.
Guests are not just served a meal and then turned out to the streets, folks are welcomed to connect with fellow dinner guests and the volunteers who serve.
“We spend time chatting, getting to know them,” Stowe said.
Stowe said that for many families traditions are special to them.
“But as families grow and shift, whether that’s through moves or people passing away, we all find ourselves a little lonely at the holiday season and want to reach out for connection, and we don’t always know how or where.”
Stowe said Community Table is a safe place where guests will be greeted with a smiling face and be shown the love the volunteers feel for the community.
“We want to connect to them in the long term. We want people to know we’re here for you in the long term for whatever you might need,” she said.
The group provide various resources in the community centered around hot meals, food boxes, hygiene products, clothing and baby necessities.
“We have a large volunteer base. They do a variety of things, from packing hygiene bags…to stocking and restocking our clothing shop…. Our volunteers make all of our menus. They provide all of the food that is either cooked or donated and they also serve it,” Stowe said.
“We have a lot of people who step into the process and make everything happen,” she said.
“The most beautiful part of that is having so many volunteers who have a heart to serve the community and have a heart for the community. Just a heart for connection.”
She commends the other organizations in the community who also aid those less fortunate like Good Samaritan, The Storehouse.
“I love that there are so many people in this community who care and…we’re thankful to be a part of that,” Stowe said.
“We want people (who are facing life struggles) that we’re here, but also that there is an army of people in the community too.”
For the Thanksgiving meal, 80 volunteers came together to serve our community dinner and deliver more than 200 meals.
Stowe said that anyone wanting to help can connect via Facebook under the hashtag #atyourcommunitytable or call or text the hotline, 931-450-4870.
